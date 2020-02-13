PDP members jubilate in Bayelsa after Supreme Court verdict

Members of the People Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday burst into wild jubilation at Government House in Yenagoa following the judgement which sacked David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the Governor-elect in the state.

The jubilant PDP members stormed the government house in excitement and burst into songs of praises. While some were dancing, others removed APC flags in the government House premises.

A five-man panel of the apex court, led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili hd earlier on Thursday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to the APC candidate who had been declared the winner of the November 16, 2019 governorship election in the state.