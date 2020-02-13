Two Imo AA Rep members defect to APC

Two members of the House of Representatives on Thursday defected from the Action Alliance (AA) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila during plenary read the letter from the Imo rep members – Uju Kingsley Chuma and Paschal Chigozie Obi announcing their detection. The defectors were received by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma who was seated at the chamber to receive them.

The Speaker also announced the presence of the APC National Organising Secretary, Barrister Emma Ibediro; Imo state governor Uzodinma and Former Governor of Imo State Senator Rocha Okorocha at the green chambers.