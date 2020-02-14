Bill seeking extension of IGP’s tenure scales second reading in Senate

A bill to amend the Police Act 2004 which prescribes a five-year tenure for the Inspector General of Police has passed through the second reading in the Senate. The bill, sponsored by Senator Halliru Jika, enjoyed the support of some senators when it was presented during Thursday’s plenary.

According to Senator Jika, the amendment is to allow more time for the police boss to effect meaningful changes in the police and improve efficiency in the force. The bill which repeals the Police Act 2004 and enacts the Police Act 2019, also provides for the establishment of Community Police Forums and Boards by the Commissioner of Police of each state, which is expected to be made up of representatives of the police and the local community.

In his contribution, Senator James Manager highlighted the importance of the bill, saying it has captured everything about community policing. “It must be very holistic and everything we have been talking about is all in this bill. “Whatever the military can do, the police force can certainly do. What is lacking is the necessary funding and deployment of equipment,” the lawmaker said.

Senator Bala Na’allah, on his part, is hopeful that the bill would work and if it works, the country will benefit from the structure.