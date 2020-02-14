Coronavirus: New China figures highlight toll on medical staff

Chinese officials have given figures for health workers infected with the new coronavirus, amid concerns about shortages of protective equipment.

Six health workers have died and 1,716 have been infected since the outbreak, they said. The death a week ago of Doctor Li Wenliang, who tried to warn authorities early on about the virus, provoked a burst of public anger and grief.

More than 1,300 people are now known to have died from the virus. The latest figures show 122 new deaths in China, bringing the toll to 1,381. The total number of infections has jumped to 63,922 cases, according to the National Health Commission.

The World Health Organization said there was no major shift in the virus’s pattern of mortality or severity, despite a spike in cases in Hubei, the epicentre of the disease, on Tuesday.