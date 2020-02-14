‘No Lyon, No Bayelsa,’ APC members protest at Government House

Some members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital on Friday occupied the streets and the Government House protesting the Supreme Court ruling which sacked the party’s elected candidate.

The protesters, mostly women, and youths, also blocked some of the roads and made bonfires. Waving APC flags and bearing placards the protesters chanted songs of solidarity and describe the court ruling as injustice. The protesting members also called for a review of the Supreme Court judgement which sacked David Lyon as Bayelsa State governor-elect.

The Supreme Court in a ruling on Thursday sacked the governor-elect of Bayelsa State, David Lyon, and his Deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo. Justice Ejembi Ekwo, who read the lead judgment said the APC’s deputy governorship candidate, Degi-Eremienyo is disqualified as a candidate in the election for submitting forged certificates to INEC.