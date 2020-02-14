Supreme Court Verdict: Wike slams Oshiomhole, asks FG to caution him

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on the Federal Government to warn the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, to stop making inflammatory remarks capable of destabilising the country.

In a statement on Thursday by his spokesman, Simeon Nwakaudu, slammed the APC national chairman for saying there would be no swearing-in of any governor in Bayelsa State.

Governor Wike, who was reacting to the judgement of the Supreme Court which sacked the APC governorship candidate, David Lyon, as the governor-elect of Bayelsa State, insisted that Oshiomhole has no such powers to make the remarks.

He said, “The Federal Government should warn Oshiomhole to stop making remarks that will destabilise Nigeria.