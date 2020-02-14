Tension as Nnamdi Kanu parents’ burial holds today

There is palpable tension as all is set for the burial today of Eze Israel Kanu and his wife, Sally, the parents of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu. The burial will hold in Isiama Afaraukwu in the Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State.

It was observed on Thursday that there was heavy presence of policemen at the command’s headquarters ready for action during the burial. Earlier in the day, the Commissioner of Police in Abia State, Mr Ene Okon, ordered the removal of Close Circuit Television installed by unknown persons around Isiama Afaraukwu Umuahia ahead of the burial of Eze Israel Kanu and his wife Sally.

He said while individuals had the right to install CCTV in their homes, nobody had the right to install one on public properties on the street because of its security implications. Okon spoke during a final meeting with the elders of the three communities that made up Afaraukwu on Thursday at the command’s headquarters in Umuahia. The meeting was meant to avert crisis.

He said the command had made plans to police the burial venue and would implement it to the latter.