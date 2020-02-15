Our people can solve a lot of our problems – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday said he believes Nigerians can provide solutions to most of the problems confronting the nation. Osinbajo made the remark when he received a delegation from the West African College of Surgeons (WACS) in his office, according to a statement signed by his media aide, Laolu Akande and forwarded to Channels Television on Saturday.

According to the statement, Osinbajo spoke after listening to a brief on the achievements of the WACS. “I am glad to hear the good things that have been done by the college through the years,” he said. “I believe that a lot of our problems, some of the aids that we need, can be provided by ourselves. We have the resources including human capacity to do it.”

He then thanked the delegation for the visit, assuring the College of the Federal Government’s continued support.