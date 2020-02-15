Police impose three-day curfew after violence in Bayelsa

The Police in Bayelsa state have imposed three-day dusk to dawn curfew after angry All Progressive Congress (APC) protesters destroyed properties following the Supreme Court ruling which sacked the party’s elected candidate, David Lyon, and his Deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo.

According to the Commissioner of Police in the state, Uche Anozia, who made the announcement on Friday, the curfew will last between 8pm – 6am.

Some Angry group occupied major streets and the Government House on Friday morning, armed with APC flags and bearing placards, protesting the ruling of the apex court.