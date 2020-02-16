Air Force graduates 2,070 recruits to tackle insurgency, banditry, others

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has graduated a total of 2,070 recruits of Basic Military Training Course 40, as part of efforts to boost the operational power of the service. The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, and some top officers of NAF attended the passing out parade of the recruits which held on Saturday in Kaduna State.

In his remarks, the air force chief explained that the new personnel were recruited to boost the fight against insurgency, banditry, and other related crimes in the country. He told the new recruits to be prepared to pay the supreme price in defending their fatherland, especially at a time when the country was facing several security challenges.

Abubakar reminded the graduands about the duties of protecting the territorial integrity of the nation, and to also submit to both civil and military authorities at all times.