Bandits kill 30, raze houses in two Katsina villages

No fewer than 30 people have been killed by bandits during separate attacks on Tsauwa and Dankar villages in Katsina State. The incident occurred on Friday evening in Batsari Local Government Area, police authorities in the state have confirmed.

The Commissioner of Police in Katsina, Sanusi Buba, who visited the villages spoke to reporters at one of the scenes of the attack. He noted that those killed by the assailants were mostly elderly women and children who could not run while other villagers fled.

Buba revealed that 21 people were killed in Tsauwa village, out of which 13 were set ablaze while nine villagers were killed in Dankar.