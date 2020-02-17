Coronavirus: Americans from quarantined cruise ship flown from Japan

Two planes carrying hundreds of US citizens from a coronavirus-hit cruise ship have left Japan, officials say. One plane has landed at a US Air Force air base in California, and its passengers will be isolated at military facilities for 14 days.

There were some 400 Americans on board the Diamond Princess. The ship with some 3,700 passengers and crew has been in quarantine since 3 February. Meanwhile, China reported a total of 2,048 new cases on Monday. Of those new cases, 1,933 were from Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak.

More than 70,500 people across China have been infected by the virus. In Hubei alone, the official number of cases stands at 58,182, with 1,692 deaths. Most new cases and deaths have been reported in Wuhan, Hubei’s largest city.