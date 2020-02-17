Imo Election: APC protesters say Supreme Court decision is final

Some protesters aligned with the All Progressive Congress (APC) have said that the decision of the Supreme Court which sacked former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, is final.

The apex court will on Tuesday, hear an appeal filed by Mr Ihedioha seeking a review on the judgement issued in January 2020. The pro-APC group in a protest march in Abuja on Monday called on the apex Court not to rescind its judgement.

The group which first occupied the Federal Secretariat in Abuja, marched to the Ministry of Justice, displaying placards with solidarity messages for the Federal Government and the Supreme Court.

Its co-convener, Nwosu Butches stressed that politicians cannot blackmail the apex court justices to revert its judgement. “When you call on the Supreme Court to revert its decisions, you are setting the motion for anarchy; the Supreme Court is the apex court, its decision is final.