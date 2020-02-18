EFCC claims Diezani stole $2.5bn, asks UK to extradite her

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has asked the United Kingdom to extradite a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke.

The acting Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Ibrahim Magu, made the appeal while addressing reporters on Monday in Kaduna State. He stated that the former minister should be extradited on the ground that she allegedly stole a sum of $2.5 billion belonging to the Nigerian government and must, therefore, account for it.

Magu also claimed that Diezani has a generation of looters supporting her actions which he said was not good for the image and development of the country. He revealed that the EFCC was already in touch with the international community to facilitate the extradition of the former minister.

The EFCC boss, who noted that Diezani was kept under protective custody, spoke to reporters ahead of Tuesday’s passing out parade of the commission’s inspector detectives at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

He also disclosed that the commission under his watch has secured a total of 1,266 convictions for financial crimes between 2019 to February 2020.