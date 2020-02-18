Frank Lampard: VAR decisions ‘soul destroying’ for Chelsea fans

The video assistant referee “didn’t get it right” in Chelsea’s 2-0 home loss to Manchester United and it was “soul destroying” for the supporters, says Blues boss Frank Lampard.

VAR official Chris Kavanagh did not feel Harry Maguire deserved a red card for appearing to kick Michy Batshuayi. Kavanagh also ruled out two Chelsea goals – one for a push in the box and the other for offside.

Hundreds of home fans left Stamford Bridge with more than 10 minutes left. Headers from Anthony Martial and Maguire secured a first league double over Chelsea for Manchester United since the 1987-88 season.

Chelsea became only the second team to have two goals awarded on the field but then ruled out by VAR in the same Premier League game, after Sheffield United against Brighton in December.