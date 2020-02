Some ministers visited the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Tuesday (today) to inspect the arrangement and facilities put in place for the early detection of Coronavirus among in-coming passengers at the airport.

Among those on the visit were the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq; Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora; and Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed.