Son Heung-min: Jose Mourinho expects Tottenham forward to miss rest of season

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho does not expect Son Heung-min to play again this season and says the club’s injury situation “couldn’t be worse”.

South Korea forward Son, 27, will have surgery this week after fracturing his arm during Sunday’s 3-2 win at Aston Villa, in which he scored twice. Tottenham are already without England striker Harry Kane, who tore his hamstring at Southampton in January. “I’m not going to count on him again this season,” said Mourinho.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Spurs statement said Son – who has scored in his past five matches for the club – would be sidelined for “a number of weeks” with the injury. Mourinho added: “If he plays two or three games then it’s because he [Tottenham’s press officer] is very optimistic, and I hope he is right. But, in my mind, I’m not thinking about that.

“We are going to miss him. The club wrote a nice statement. If I was the one to write the statement, I would write different.”