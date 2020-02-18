Supreme Court adjourns review of Zamfara judgement to March 2

The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of an application filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) seeking the review of the May 24, 2019 judgment which nullified the victory of all the party’s candidates at the 2019 Governorship Elections in Zamfara State.

The APC and other applicants represented by Chief Robert Clarke (SAN) at the Tuesday’s proceedings filed a suit against Senator Kabiru Marafa and 179 others. Mr Clarke applied for the adjournment to enable him to serve the processes on the 141 to 148 respondents.

A five-man panel led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, adjourned the hearing to March 2, 2020, due to the inability of the applicant to serve the processes on the respondents who were not in court neither were they represented.

Counsel to the applicants had refiled the application in November after the apex court had struck it out on August 22, 2019.