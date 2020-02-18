Tyson Fury: Deontay Wilder ‘points win in Las Vegas impossible’

Tyson Fury says a points defeat against Deontay Wilder is impossible as his style of boxing suits Las Vegas. Fury, 31, drew with Wilder in Los Angeles in 2018 and he hopes to avoid controversy by securing a knockout in their rematch on Saturday.

But he said similarities in his style with Floyd Mayweather – who landed 15 wins by decision in Vegas – is reason for his confidence in the judging. “That slick style works and the judges here like that,” Fury told BBC Sport.

“Wilder can’t beat me on points, it’s not possible. This is Las Vegas, not Los Angeles. “One of the greatest boxers that has ever lived in Mayweather has come from this town and they can appreciate a master boxer here.

“If it goes 12 rounds I have won.”