Anthony Joshua applies for Nigeria’s National ID card

The picture of heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, applying for his National Identification card has generated mixed reactions on social media.

The professional boxer was recently at the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) office in Abuja, the nation’s capital, for the registration. The pictures were shared by NIMC of their official Twitter handle with the caption, “Anthony Joshua enrolls for the National Identification Number and issued his NIN slip.”

In reaction to the post, many Nigerians were quick to lodge their complaints that since they applied, they were yet to get their NIN number. They opined that Nigerians should be treated equally despite the status.

Some others in their reactions explained how they got their NIN immediately after they enrolled.