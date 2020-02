The Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Monday Bubou-Obolo, has stepped aside to pave the way for the emergence of a new Speaker.

The development followed the inauguration of Governor Douye Diri, who is from the same Bayelsa Central Senatorial District as Bubou-Obolo.

Members, therefore, elected the Deputy Speaker, Abraham Ngobere, as the new Speaker of the Assembly.

