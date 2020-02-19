Erling Braut Haaland: Dortmund’s wonder kid cannot stop scoring

Thirty-nine goals. Six hat-tricks. Eleven goals in seven games for Borussia Dortmund. Ten goals in seven Champions League games. All at just 19 years old. Erling Braut Haaland’s stats this season are ridiculous.

The Norwegian’s remarkable scoring form continued on Tuesday as his two goals gave Dortmund a 2-1 win over Paris St-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. His latest goals – one a tap-in and the second a thumping strike from 20 yards – mean he has reached double figures in the Champions League four games faster than any other player in the competition’s history, and is the only teenager to reach double figures in a single season.

Kylian Mbappe, an opponent on Tuesday, did not manage it. Cristiano Ronaldo did not manage it. Even Lionel Messi did not manage it. In fact, the striker has scored more goals in the Champions League in 2019-20 than the entire Barcelona team, and is the first player in Dortmund’s history to score in his first Bundesliga match, first match in the German Cup and in his first match in the Champions League.