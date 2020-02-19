Manchester City Chief Executive Ferran Soriano says FFP allegations ‘simply not true’

Allegations that Manchester City committed “serious breaches” of Uefa’s club licensing and financial fair play regulations are “simply not true”, says chief executive Ferran Soriano.

On Friday, Premier League champions City were handed a two-year Champions League ban and fined 30m euros (£25m). The decision is subject to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“The fans can be sure of two things. The first one is that the allegations are false,” said Soriano. “And the second is that we will do everything that can be done to prove so.”