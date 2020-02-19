Senate: Bill to establish environment technology varsity Ogoni passes second reading

A bill for an Act to establish the Federal University of Environment Technology passed second reading on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday. The sponsor, who is the Senator representing Rivers South-East, Barinada Mpigi, said if approved by the Senate, the university will be established in Saakpenwa, in the Ogoni land.

The Senator said setting up the institution of higher learning in the area would provide the manpower needed to tackle the environmental degradation caused by years of oil exploration and exploitation. He said the specialised university if established, would be the first in Africa.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Barau Jibrin, in his contribution said the university would also train professionals who would tackle the erosion problems in the South – East and desertification in the North. Senator Ibikunle Amosun said the university would help in protecting environmental challenges. He said the establishment of the university would also reduce youth restiveness.

Also on Wednesday, a bill for an Act to establish the Nigerian Civil Defence Academy in Padongari, Niger State, passed second reading. The sponsor, Senator Musa Sani, said the academy would serve as an institution of high-level manpower development.