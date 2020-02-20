Hope Uzodinma visits Buhari, seeks refund of N32bn to Imo

Imo State governor on Thursday visited President Muhammadu Buhari requesting for a refund of state funds spent building federal roads in the state.

Governor Hope Uzodimma while briefing state house correspondents after the private meeting with the President said the state is in financial distress and that the refunded money will help with the payment of pensions and salary arrears. The governor said the amount to be refunded is still being computed, however at the moment the figure they are hoping for a refund of is about N32billion.

Uzodimma added that he is committed to growing the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and will be reviewing the state’s tax regime. He calling on all Imo State indigenes to support his government and join him in working towards the growth and development of the state.