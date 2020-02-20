Katsina Banditry: Police kill notorious kidnapper, arrest bandits

Police in Katsina state have succeeded in killing a notorious kidnapper, and arresting some suspected bandits terrorising Kumare and Zakka villages of Kurfi and Safana Local Government Councils of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Gambo Isah confirmed this in a press statement on Thursday. “On 17/02/2020 at about 15:00hrs, Operation Puff Adder led by the DPO Kurfi in collaboration with Vigilante group swiftly responded to a distress call that “bandits numbering eight (8) on motorbikes, armed with AK 47 rifles, shooting sporadically, attacked Kumare village, Kurfi LGA of Katsina state and kidnapped one Yahaya Tella, m, aged 55yrs of the same address.”

According to the statement, “the team moved to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel, killing one Abubakar Nayabale, m, a notorious bandit, arrested another notorious bandit one Tanimu Salisu, m, of Zakka village, Safana LGA of Katsina state, rescued the victim and recovered two Boxer motorcycles.”

The statement, however, added that one member of the Vigilante group name withheld lost his life during the encounter, adding that an investigation is ongoing.