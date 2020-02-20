Lagos ban on motorcycles and tricycles: Task Force nabs 2 fake uniform operatives

Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) nabbed two suspects for impersonating Security Officers at Oshodi, Lagos.

Speaking on the incident, the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi disclosed that while one of the suspects (Monday Job) impersonated a Police Officer using his commercial motorcycle to scout for passengers on restricted routes, the second (Rasak Oloyede) presented himself as an Army Officer using his commercial bus for fraudulent acts along Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

Egbeyemi stated that after their arrest the two suspects confessed to the crime, saying that they indulged in the act in order not to be accosted by genuine security officers on monitoring duties or patrol. According to him “intelligent reports revealed that some dubious-minded motorcyclists are now using fake Nigerian Army/Police uniform to scout for passengers on restricted routes as well as indulging in various forms of fraudulent acts across the State”.

He reiterated the directive of the state government which stipulates that all security personnel on an official assignment with motorcycles must be fully kitted in uniform with their identity card conspicuously displayed.