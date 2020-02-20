Senate introduces bill seeking agency for repentant Boko Haram members

A bill seeking the establishment of an agency for repentant members of the Boko Haram terrorist group has been introduced in the Senate. It aims to create a national agency that would see to the rehabilitation, de-radicalisation, and integration of repentant insurgents in the country.

The bill was sponsored by Senator Ibrahim Gaidam during plenary on Thursday at the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja. It is captioned ‘National Agency for the Education, Rehabilitation, De-radicalisation and Integration of repentant insurgents in Nigeria (Est, etc) Bill, 2020 (SB. 340)’. The bill was read for the first time in the red chamber, along with others sponsored by some senators in the chamber.

They include Federal Polytechnic Maiduguri (Est, etc) Bill, 2020 (SB. 338) by Senator Kashim Shettima, 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Alteration) Bill, 2020 (SB. 274) by Senator Solomon Adeola, and Metallurgy Training Institute Orumba (Est, etc) Bill, 2020 (SB. 338) by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.