Buhari reiterates support for peace efforts in Plateau state

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Abuja reassured that the Federal Government will continue to support efforts by the Plateau State government towards a peaceful, prosperous and tolerant society.

Receiving Governor Simon Lalong and other stakeholders from Plateau State, President Buhari appealed to residents and indigenes of the State to support the governor’s development agenda.

‘‘Plateau is strategic to Nigeria. It is geographically unique with its diverse environmental and huge economic potential. This clearly shows the State’s incredible potential in tourism, agriculture, and mining. ‘‘It is, therefore, our collective duty to ensure these potentials are fully harnessed by providing the right policy support,’’ the President said.

President Buhari told the delegation he was very pleased with the progress made on security, provision of social services and infrastructure development under the leadership of the present governor.