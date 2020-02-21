Court orders DSS to probe Bayelsa deputy governor for certificate forgery

An Abuja Area Court has ordered the Department of State Services to investigate the allegation of forgery of a National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) certificate levelled against the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Mister Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

Mister Ewhrudjakpo of the Peoples Democratic Party was until his swearing in as the Bayelsa State deputy governor on the fourteenth of February 2020, the senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District.

He was sworn in alongside the state governor, Mister Duoye Diri, following the February 14, 2020 judgment of the Supreme Court nullifying the victory of All Progressives Congress and its candidates in the last governorship election in the state.

An APC chieftain from Bayelsa State, Mister Benjamin Youdiowei, had approached the Area Court in Lugbe, Abuja, alleging that Mister Ewhrudjakpo presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission in aid of his nomination as a candidate, a forged NYSC Exemption Certificate with number, 139708 and dated February 2, 1998.