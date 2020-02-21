Gbajabiamila seeks closer ties with Finland on Education, Tax System

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has reiterated the determination of the House of Representatives to partner with stakeholders to reposition the country’s education as one of the best in the world.

According to the Gbajabiamila, education has always been of top priority to the government which is desirous of building a solid education foundation for the future. Gbajabiamila spoke on Thursday while hosting the Finland Ambassador to Nigeria, Jyrki Pulkkinen, where he noted that the House is taking legislative steps aimed at catapulting Nigerian into one of the top educationally advanced countries in the world.

Pulkkinen had informed the Speaker about the visit of Finland’s House Committee on Finance to Nigeria next month on a working visit aimed at exchanging ideas. According to the Ambassador, Finland being globally noted for its strides in education and technology is also reputed for its tax system which has 96 per cent of its citizens paying tax, happily.

He said the country is looking at having an economic engagement with Nigeria, being the biggest on the African continent.