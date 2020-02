Coronavirus: Inter Milan v Ludogrets in Europa League expected to be behind closed doors

Inter Milan are expected to play their home Europa League last-32 match against Ludogorets behind closed doors because of fears about the spread of coronavirus. Inter were one of four Serie A clubs to postpone their weekend game.

Talks have been taking place between the club, Italian government officials and European football’s governing body Uefa about Thursday’s fixture. With 165, Italy has the largest number of cases of the virus in Europe. Many schools and colleges have been closed in Milan on Monday, although the local transport system is operating.

More than 600 Ludogorets fans were due to travel from Bulgaria for Thursday’s Europa League last-32 first-leg match at the San Siro (20:00 GMT kick-off). It is not known whether any restrictions will be applied to Sunday’s Serie A match between Juventus and Inter in Turin. The teams are first and third respectively in Italy’s top flight.

League officials are due to meet later on Monday to discuss the matter.