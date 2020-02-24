IGP orders DIG FCID to investigate killing of Remo stars player

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Division (FCID), DIG Anthony Ogbizi, to investigate the killing of a player of Remo stars football club, Tiyamiyu Kazeem.

Conflicting reports emerged on Saturday of how Mr Kazeem, an Assistant Captain and Defender with the club, was killed, with the police claiming that he was knocked down by a vehicle while trying to cross the expressway in order to evade arrest by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

However, eyewitness accounts said Mr Kazeem was pushed out of a moving vehicle by police officers, leading to his death. This sparked outrage by some aggrieved residents who took to the streets to protest the killing of Mr Kazeem, accusing the Police of wrongdoing.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba on Monday said the IGP gave the order today while reviewing daily reports of major crime incidents across the country.