N6.3bn fraud: New judge adjourns case against Jang till May 26

A former Governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Monday returned to the state High Court in Jos to continue their case involving N6.3 billion alleged fraud in the state.

Jang is being prosecuted by the anti-graft agency alongside Yusuf Pam, a former cashier in the Office of the Secretary to the state government on 17 counts. Justice Dabup allowed the defendants to continue with the N200m and 100m bail earlier granted the accused respectively by Justice Daniel Longji and adjourned the case until May 26, 27 and 28, 2020.

The offences bordering on criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of public funds were allegedly committed towards the end of Jang’s tenure as governor in 2015.