BREAKING: Court sentences Olisa Metuh to seven years in prison after four-year trial

The Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Olisa Metuh, to seven years in prison.

Justice Okon Abang handed down the sentence on Tuesday in his judgement on seven counts of money laundering and criminal diversion of funds to the tune of N400 million.

The charges were filed against Metuh and his company, Destra investment, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The trial judge sentenced Metuh after convicting him and found him guilty of all the charges brought against him by the anti-graft agency.

Details later…