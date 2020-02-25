Extrajudicial Killings: We must fix the Nigeria Police, restore public confidence – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has called for an immediate fix to the Nigeria Police institution in a way that public confidence can be restored.

He stressed that a lot will be achieved if issues regarding recruitment and training, remuneration and welfare, responsibility and accountability are honestly tackled. This is coming on the heels of the recent killing of a footballer playing with Remo Stars Football club, Tiyamiyu Kazeem, in Sagamu, Ogun State.

At a public hearing by the House Committee on Police Affairs chaired by Rep Usman Bello Kumo, the Speaker bemoaned the recent alleged extrajudicial killing of Mr Kazeem by men of the Nigeria Police.

Gbajabiamila noted that when the agencies that should protect the lives and property of the people “become predatory, they lose the faith of the public and become incapable of delivering on this responsibility.