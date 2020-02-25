‘He was a rising star,’ Ogun Governor vows Justice for slain Remo stars player

Ogun State governor Dapo Abiodun has vowed to ensure that justice is served in the investigation of the killing of Remo Stars Football Club player, Tiamiyu Kazeem.

Describing the late footballer as a rising star, Abiodun said the officers involved in the incident have been arrested and will be made to face the full wrath of the law when found guilty.

The governor disclosed this on Tuesday during his visit to the family of the late Kazeem. He assured the parents of the slain footballer that the case has gotten the attention of the Inspector General of Police and therefore justice will be served speedily. “The officers have been arrested and currently detained.

“We sympathise with you. This matter is being investigated at the highest level. “It is not easy losing a child, especially a child that is a rising star. A dedicated footballer,” Abiodun said.