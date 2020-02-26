Buhari inaugurates new members of NASS Service Commission

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated Ahmed Kadi Amshi and 11 others as Chairman and commissioners of the National Assembly Service Commission.

Engr Amshi and 11 commissioners took their oaths of office at the statehouse council chamber in Abuja which was presided over by President Buhari. The ceremony was witnessed by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

President Buhari had in December 2019, forwarded the names of the Chairman, Ahmed Kadi Amshi, and 11 commissioners to the National Assembly for confirmation. The National Assembly Service Commission is saddled with the responsibility of managing the workforce of the National Assembly.

The ceremony kicked off at around 10:00 am, preceding the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting which started at around 11 am.