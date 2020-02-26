Nigerian Catholics mark Ash Wednesday wearing black to protest against insecurity

Catholics in Nigeria are marking Ash Wednesday wearing black attires to protest against the rate of security challenges in the country. The Catholic Bishops of Nigeria were quoted in a statement asking faithful to wear black or at least black armbands as a sign of mourning and solidarity with the victims of kidnapping and other violent crimes.

At today’s “Day of Prayer Procession” to kick off the Lenten season and protest the state of insecurity in the country, Catholics dressed mostly in black attended the Ash Wednesday service in Our Lady Queens of Nigeria in Abuja. The aim is to show their grievances over the killings and insecurity ravaging the country as Nigeria continues to grapple with security challenges.

The statement signed by the president of the CBCN, Archbishop Augustine Akubeze, will be read at masses across Catholic churches today. The church said it is aware of its moral responsibility, while also calling on the government to live up to its responsibility of protecting Nigerians.