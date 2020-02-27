116 Nigerians voluntarily return from Libya

Another batch of 116 Nigerians have voluntarily returned home from Libya and have been received by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The returnees arrived in Lagos on Wednesday night courtesy of the International Organisation on Migration (IOM) and the European Union. They include 48 female adults, two teenage girls, five baby girls, 53 adult males, five teenage boys, and three baby boys.

Some of the returnees recounted their horrific experience in Libya and want the Federal Government to prosecute human traffickers who mislead Nigerians with fake information on greener pastures that do not exist outside the country.

The IOM and the European Union have been repatriating Nigerians who want to return home voluntarily on the platform of the Assisted Voluntary Returnees (AVR) programme.