BREAKING: Court declares impeachment of Kogi ex-deputy Governor Achuba illegal

A State High Court in Lokoja has declared the removal of Simon Achuba, former Kogi deputy governor by the State House of Assembly as null and void.

Justice John Olorunfemi while delivering the judgment on Wednesday said Achuba’s removal from office by the Assembly is a violation of the constitution and the subsequent nomination of Edward Onoja as the deputy governor, did not follow due process

Justice Olorunfemi described the action of the Kogi State House of Assembly as a constitutional coup, hatched and executed in a democracy explaining further that the action is contrary to Section 188 subsection 8, a section that stopped the Assembly from further action having discovered that the former deputy governor was not found wanting by the panel.

The Judge said the onus to produce the remaining volumes of the report purported to have indicted the former deputy governor rest with the defendants which they failed to do.