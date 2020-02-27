Chinese citizen tested negative, no case of coronavirus in Lagos – Govt

Lagos State Government says the Chinese citizen suspected to have coronavirus has tested negative to the infection. The Commissioner for Health in the state, Professor Akin Abayomi, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday, a day after the patient presented himself at a hospital in Ikeja.

He noted that the possibility of the infection of the virus, also known as COVID-19, in this particular patient was very low. Professor Abayomi disclosed that the conclusion of investigations and sophisticated testing confirmed that there was no case of coronavirus in Lagos State as of now.

“I would like to reassure Lagosians that our vigilance levels are very high, and we are putting more measures in place to safeguard the state,” he was quoted as saying in the statement by the ministry’s spokesman, Tunbosun Ogunbanwo.

While giving details of the investigation, the commissioner explained that the Ministry of Health’s attention was drawn to a suspected case of coronavirus at a private health facility located at Ikeja.