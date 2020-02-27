Ex-INEC Chairman Iwu seeks transfer of money laundering case

A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Maurice Iwu, has made an application for the transfer of his trial on allegations of fraud.

Iwu, who was arraigned before Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos on four counts of concealment, fraud and money laundering to the tune of N1.2 billion, is seeking the transfer of the case to the Abuja division of the court.

The money is said to be part of the N23.29 billion slush fund allegedly shared by former petroleum minister, Diezani Allison-Madueke, to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential elections.