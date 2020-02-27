Police dismiss killer of Remo stars footballer, Tiamiyu Kazeem

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed the Zonal Intervention Squad officer who was involved in the murder of the Remo Star football club player, Tiamiyu Kazeem.

Inspector Olaniyi Ogunsoro’s dismissal came following a recommendation sent to the Assistant Inspector General of police in charge of zone two, after the dismissed officer’s trial by the Ogun State police command.

Inspector Ogunsoro is presently undergoing disengagement proceedings of the service and he is expected to soon be prosecuted.

The Ogun State Police Command on Saturday confirmed the death of the Assistant Captain and Defender of Remo Stars Football club, Tiyamiyu Kazeem and ordered the arrest of one of its own who was involved in the soccer player’s demise.