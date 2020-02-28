Aymeric Laporte: Defender expected to be out for ‘up to a month’ with hamstring injury

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is expected to be out of action for up to a month, according to his manager Pep Guardiola. Laporte was forced off in the first half of Wednesday’s Champions League victory at Real Madrid – having made just eight appearances this season.

“He has a hamstring injury, three weeks out more or less, a month,” Guardiola said on Friday. “Unfortunately this happens after four or five months out.”

Laporte, 25, returned in City’s 1-0 win over Sheffield United in January, following almost five months out with a knee injury.