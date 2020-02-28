Coronavirus: Nigeria receives treatment protocol from China, disburses over N690m

The Nigerian government says it has received a protocol from the Chinese government to treat persons infected with the novel coronavirus. The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, disclosed this at a news conference on Friday in Abuja following the confirmed case of the virus in Lagos.

He explained that the government of China, were the first case of coronavirus was reported, has succeeded in treating thousands of people infected with the virus. “We have received a lot of cooperation; two visits already from the Ambassador of China to Nigeria to reassure us of his commitment and to give us support in any way.

“They sent us a treatment protocol because they have successfully treated over 5,000 people in their country,” the minister told reporters at the Federal Ministry of Health secretariat in the nation’s capital.