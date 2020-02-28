Coronavirus outbreak: Newcastle ban handshakes at training ground

Newcastle have introduced a training ground handshake ban because of coronavirus, says manager Steve Bruce. More than 80,000 people have been infected by the virus worldwide, resulting in nearly 2,800 deaths.

“There’s a ritual that everybody shakes hands when we see each other every morning – we’ve stopped that on the advice of the doctor,” said Bruce. “Thankfully, we’ve got a superb doctor here and he will keep us informed of what we have to do.”

Bruce added: “We’re like everybody else, we’re glued to the TV for where it’s going to go next and let’s hope it doesn’t get any worse in this country.”

