Coronavirus: Why Nigerian Govt did not isolate every traveller – Minister

The Nigerian government has explained why it is not isolating travellers coming into the country. Briefing reporters on Friday in Abuja, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, attributed the government’s action to the recommendation of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

He gave the briefing in company with the Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, and top officials of the Federal Ministry of Health, following the outbreak of coronavirus in Lagos. “The question of quarantine; the World Health Organisation advises everybody, all countries that there is no need to put every single traveller into quarantine,” the minister revealed.

He added, “There are some other countries who choose to do differently but we followed the guidelines of the World Health Organisation which states that ‘screen all persons who are entering your country, take their travel history; if they are coming from a country that has a burden of coronavirus, invite them for further questioning.”

Ehanire noted that the United Nations agency recommended that newly arrived travellers should also be advised to stay in isolation for 14 days, in the interest of their family and loved ones.