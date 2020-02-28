Health Minister confirms first case of Coronavirus in Nigeria

The Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed the first case of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria. Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, confirmed the case in a statement issued in the early hours of Friday, February 28, 2020.

According to the statement, the case involves an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and just returned from Milan, Italy on the 25th of February 2020.

He was confirmed to be positive by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, part of the Laboratory Network of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The ministry, however, noted that the patient is clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.