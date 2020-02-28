Ighalo scores first goal as Man Utd cruise through

Odion Ighalo scored his first goal for Manchester United as they cruised into the Europa League last 16 at the expense of Club Bruges with one of their best performances of the season. Bruno Fernandes scored his second United penalty in a week after Simon Deli was sent off for a ludicrous handball to block Daniel James’ shot.

The Portuguese, who was at the centre of everything, had a hand in the second as he lifted a pass over the top to Juan Mata, who squared for full debutant Ighalo to tap in from six yards. And Scott McTominay, making his first start following an injury, side-footed in a third to wrap the tie up before half-time.

Fred scored his first two goals of the season in the final 10 minutes as United got the big scoreline their performance deserved. Club Bruges brought thousands of noisy fans to Old Trafford to help with a good atmosphere – but their players could not match their efforts and created nothing of note.

The draw for the last 16 takes place on Friday at 12:00 GMT – with United able to face any of the other teams left, including Wolves and Rangers.